Indian rock Python rescued from grilled terrace of Mumbai’s 13-floor tower

Mumbai: In a surprising incident, a four-foot-long Indian rock python was discovered on the grilled terrace of a 13-floor tower in Ghatkopar (west), Mumbai. Local residents were left astonished at how the python managed to reach such heights. Swift action from compassionate animal lovers led to the successful rescue of the python, which was later handed over to the forest department for safekeeping.

The remarkable discovery of the python was made on Tuesday on the terrace of Vraj Paradise building, located on LBS Road in Ghatkopar (west). The python was found completely covered in wet cement, possibly due to ongoing construction work on the terrace. Sooraj Saha, an animal activist working for an IT firm in Mumbai, immediately notified the state forest department to come to the rescue of the reptile.

The team, led by Mumbai range officer Rakesh Bhoir, quickly arrived at the scene to carry out the rescue operation. Notably, the Indian rock python is a protected wildlife species, warranting special care during the rescue process.

Sooraj Saha expressed relief and appreciation that nobody attempted to harm the python upon its discovery. He credited the growing awareness of wildlife protection, reminding people that it is illegal to hurt or kill snakes.

Wildlife experts shed light on the python’s behavior, explaining that during heavy rains, pythons and other reptile species seek higher ground as their natural habitats can get flooded. Indian rock pythons are known for their exceptional climbing abilities, making it plausible for the snake to reach the tower’s terrace easily, even in an urban environment.