India sees decline in Covid-19 cases, active cases at 65,683

New Delhi: India on Monday logged a decline with 7,178 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, with the number of active cases stand at 65,683, according to Union Health ministry data.

On Sunday, the country saw a single day hike of 10,112 fresh covid cases, while the number of active cases reported as 67,806.

With 16 new fatalities, the death toll due the disease has increased to 5,31,345. The fatality rate stands at 1.18%, the health ministry data revealed.

The daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 9.16 and 5.41, respectively.

The active caseload now comprise only 0.15 per cent of the total infections, and the national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.67 per cent.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease rose to 4,43,01,865.

“The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has administered 220.66 crore vaccine doses so far,” the data stated.