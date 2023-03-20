India reports 918 fresh Covid cases, 4 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India on Monday recorded a single-day rise of 918 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours pushing the active cases to 6,350, according to the Union health ministry data.

Meanwhile, the country also reported four Covid deaths two in Rajasthan, and one each in Karnataka and Kerala. With this, the total death toll stands at 5,30,806.

Recovery of 479 patients in the same period took the cumulative tally to 4,41,59,182. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.80 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has been pegged at 2.08 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate stands at 0.86 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 44,225 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 92.03 crore. As of Monday morning, a total 220.65 crore vaccines have been administered against Covid that includes 1,246 doses in the past 24 hours, said the ministry.