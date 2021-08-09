India reports 35,499 fresh Covid-19 cases, 447 fatalities in the last 24 hrs

India on Monday reported 35,499 fresh Covid infection cases across the nation in 24 hours. A total of 447 fatalities were reported in the same span of time, as per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The case tally has climbed over 3.19 crore on Monday. With the 447 deaths in 24 hours, the total fatalities to over 4.28 lakh so far.

The active covid case numbers have dropped to 4.02 lakh in India. Active cases remains 1.26 per cent of total infections in India.

A total of 39,686 patients recovered in the last 24 hours which brought the total recoveries to over 3.11 crore so far.

The recovery rate has increased to 97.40 per cent. The daily positivity rate is at 2.59 per cent, which is less than 3 per cent for 14 straight days.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Covid positivity rate below 5 per cent to be within the safe zone.

Meanwhile, Odisha has witnessed a sharp decline in the number of covid cases as the state recorded 886 fresh corona cases in the last 24 hours. This will be the first time Odisha has reported less than 1,000 covid cases in the last 4 Months.

A total of 66 Covid-19 patients have succumbed to the fatal disease in Odisha and the positivity rate is at 1.4%.