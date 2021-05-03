New Delhi: India has reported 3,68,147 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data released on Monday taking the tally to 1,99,25,604.

A total of 3,417 people died of Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll to 2,18,959 so far. The daily active cases tally rose to 34,13,642.

A total of 3,00,732 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 1,62,93,003.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 15,04,698 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 29,16,47,037 samples have been tested in the country.

According to the government data the total inoculation count is 15,71,98,207.