India reports 1,946 fresh Covid-19 cases, active cases decreases to 25,968

New-Delhi: India on Tuesday reported 1,946 fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, said Union Health Ministry taking the cumulative tally to 4,46,34,376.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,923 with 10 deaths, that includes six deaths reconciled by Kerala, according to the data updated by the the Union health ministry.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.76 per cent.

The daily positivity rate recorded at 0.75 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 1.01 per cent, the health ministry said.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 25,968, the health ministry data showed today.