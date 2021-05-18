New-Delhi: The Union Health Ministry said that India on Tuesday recorded the highest ever single day recoveries in the last 24 hours.

A total of 4,22,436 patients have recuperated in a span of 24 hours, taking India’s cumulative recoveries to 2,15,96,512 as per the data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Average daily recovery of more than 3,55,944 cases has been recorded in the last 14 days, the ministry said.

The health ministry wrote, “In a landmark achievement, with the dedication and tireless effort of all the healthcare and frontline workers, India has recorded daily recoveries of more than 4 lakh Covid-19 patients in a single day for the first time”

Further, 2,63,533 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry’s data. India’s total active Covid-19 caseload has decreased to 33,53,765 on Tuesday. It now comprises 13.29% of the country’s total positive cases, the health ministry added.