New-Delhi: India on Monday reported 7,591 fresh cases and 9,206 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 84,931, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 86,591.

With 45 new fatalities, including 15 more deaths in Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 5,27,799.