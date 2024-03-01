India-Malaysia bilateral exercise ‘Samudra Laksamana’ underway in Visakhapatnam

New Delhi: India-Malaysia bilateral exercise ‘Samudra Laksamana’ is underway at/off Visakhapatnam. Started on 28 February the exercise will continue till 02 March 2024.

Indian Naval Ship Kiltan and Royal Malaysian Naval Ship KD Lekir are participating in the 3rd edition of this exercise which has harbour professional interactions followed by the operational phase at sea, says Indian Navy.

At harbour, crew of both ships will have various professional interactions, Subject Matter Expert Exchange on topics of mutual interest, sports fixtures, and other interactions.

These interactions are aimed to enhance knowledge base, share best practices and further cooperation on maritime aspects.

During sea phase, units would be jointly honing skills while conducting various operations at sea.

The exercise aims to strengthen bonds and enhance interoperability between the Indian and Royal Malaysian Navy.

