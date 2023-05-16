India logs 656 fresh Covid19 infections, active cases at 13,037

New-Delhi: India on Tuesday reported 656 fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry data.

While the active cases have decreased to 13,037 from 14,493, according to the Union Health Ministry data update.

With 12 fatalities, the death toll has increased to 5,31,790 which included three reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,82,131).

The active cases now comprise 0.03 percent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 percent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,37,304 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 percent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

