India begins one of the world’s largest evacuation operations ‘Vande Bharat Mission’

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: The Indian government began one of the world’s largest evacuation operations on Thursday.

The operation which has been named as ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ has been launched to bring back over 14,800 stranded Indians during the next 7 days.

State-run carrier Air India will bring the Indian who have been stranded in 12 countries due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline is following the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) which were released on Tuesday and have reportedly tested their pilots and crews for Covid19.

As many as 2,300 people are slated to come back in the first batch. Here’s a list of flights scheduled for today.

