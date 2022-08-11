Income tax officials Rs 390 Crore Seized In Tax Raids In Maharashtra’s Jalna

In a startling incident, the Income Tax department officials raided in Maharashtra’s Jalna at multiple locations linked to some business groups over tax evasion and seized around Rs 390 crore of “benami” property or “unaccounted” assets.

The department found Rs 56 crore in cash and 32 kilograms of gold, pearls and diamonds worth Rs 14 crore. Officials also recovered some property documents and digital data during the raids.

Income Tax officials arrived in Jalna in wedding cars bearing ‘Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge stickers’ and unearthed illegal assets worth Rs 390 Crore.

This raid session starts from August 1 till August 8 at the residential and official premises linked to two business groups dealing in steel, clothing and real estate.

It took the income tax officials 16 hours to count this cash.