In a first, UPSRTC gets 17 women bus drivers

Kanpur (UP): In a first in Uttar Pradesh, a group of 17 women are all set to start work as bus drivers in UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC).

In 2021, on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh had launched the examination and training of women driving at the Model Driving Training and Research Institute in Kanpur’s Vikas Nagar.

The first batch of 17 women drivers have completed their training at this institute and will soon handle the responsibility of bus driving with their male counterparts.

Principal of Driver Training Centre S.P. Singh said that women have been given training under the schemes run by the government.

“It is the first batch of 17 women, who had undergone training at the institute, which is the first of its kind not only in the region but the country. We will soon make provision for imparting training to more such women,” he said.

“With this effort of the Uttar Pradesh government, a new dimension will emerge, wherein for the first time, women will be seen driving heavy vehicles on the road,” Singh added.

He further said that the group of 17 women first underwent training at the Kanpur transport office in light motor vehicle driving level-3 and commercial vehicle driver level-4.

“The applicants have been trained at Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC) in Delhi where they were tested, and later a group of 17 women drivers were shortlisted,” he added.