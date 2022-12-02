ICSE board exams 2023: Date sheet released for 10th and 12th, check details here

ICSE Board Exam 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which administers the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th annual exams, has announced the time tables for the 2023 exams. The ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exams will be held between February 27 and March 29 and from February 13 to March 31 respectively.

The date sheet for ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 board exams 2023 has been released on the CISCE official website, cisce.org.

The ISC Class 12 exams 2023 will be held from 2 PM for most of the subjects and the ICSE Class 10 exams 2023 will be conducted in the morning from 11 AM. Besides time indicated on the timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes will be given to students for reading the Question Paper.

The board said in an official release that the question papers for the examinations scheduled to begin at 9:00 A.M will be distributed to the candidates at 8:45 AM and those for examinations scheduled to begin at 2:00 P.M. will be distributed to the candidates at 1:45 PM. Candidates will not be allowed to leave the exam hall before the conclusion of the exam, the notice further stated.

Click here to check ICSE 10th date-sheet.

Click here to check ICSE 12th date-sheet.