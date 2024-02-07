ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 out, know how to check

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the results of CA Foundation exam today.

The candidates can visit the official website of ICAI i.e. icai.org to check their results and download their scorecards using registration and roll numbers.

It is to be noted here that the CA Foundation exams were held on December 31 and January 2, 4 and 6, 2024.

Follow these steps to check ICAI CA Foundation results 2023: