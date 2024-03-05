I will join BJP, says Abhijit Gangopadhyay after resigning as Calcutta HC judge

Kolkata: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court, on Tuesday, announced that he will be joining BJP after forwarding his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu earlier in the day.

Citing the reasons behind his decision to join BJP, he said that according to him BJP is the only national party which can take on the might of Trinamool Congress, which is basically a party of anti-social elements.

When specifically asked whether he will be contesting the Lok Sabha polls on behalf of BJP, he said that he is himself not aware whether he will contest or not. “I am yet to join the BJP formally. Whether I will not contest or not, I have taken the decision to join BJP,” he said while speaking to the media persons on Tuesday afternoon.

He said that he will be formally joining BJP on March 7 and thereafter the party leadership will decide whether he will contest or not.

Speaking on the occasion, he also said that the constant abuses showered at him by Trinamool Congress spokespersons had encouraged him to join politics. “They are not aware that a judge cannot be personally attacked. That is exactly what they had been doing. They had been constantly abusing me since many of their corrupt activities were getting revealed every day,” he said.

He was also candid in his explanation on why he did not join CPI(M) despite his close associations with a number of party leaders especially Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate of Calcutta High Court, Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, whom he himself has described as his legal mentor.

“I did not join CPI(M) since I am not an atheist,” Justice Gangopadhyay said.

Speaking on the occasion, he also stood by Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, over the allegation by Trinamool Congress that Adhikari was seen accepting cash in the Narada video scam,” he said.

“Suvendu was a victim of conspiracy,” he said.’

(IANS)