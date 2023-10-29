Human error suspected behind Andhra Pradesh train accident: ECoR CPRO

Vizianagaram: Human error is suspected behind the Andhra Pradesh train accident that took place earlier today, informed East Coast Railway (ECoR) Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) Biswajit Sahu.

The derailment of passenger train between Alamanda and Kantakapalle in Vizianagaram-Kottavalasa Railway Section of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway Zone took place at around 7 PM as 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger train and 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger Special got involved in this incident.

Human error of overshooting of signal by Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train is suspected to be the reason behind the train mishap, said the CPRO adding that a probe will be initiated.

Two Coaches of 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger train from the rear and the loco of 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger got derailed. Though the bogies were hit by goods train, there has been no major damage, he added.

At least six people are said to be killed while over 50 are suspected to be injured following the mishap.

Rescue operations are underway with DRM/Waltair and his Team on the spot. Accident Relief Trains and other rescue equipments have been engaged and Helpline Numbers have been issued.

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while speaking to ANI over the accident said, “Rescue operations are underway, all have been rescued, and teams have been mobilised. PM Modi has reviewed the situation. I spoke to the Andhra Pradesh CM. The situation is currently under control.”