Horror continues in Manipur as freedom fighter’s 80-year-old wife burnt alive

Imphal: Horror continues in violence hit Manipur as the 80-year-old wife of a freedom fighter was burnt alive by an armed group in Manipur’s Kakching district.

The deceased has been identified as freedom fighter S. Churachand Singh’s wife S. Ibetombi Maibi, who belonged to the Meitei community. Churachand, who died few years back at 80, was a member of the Indian National Army headed by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam had honoured him with the Netaji Award by All India Forward Bloc in April 1997.

As per an FIR filed recently with Serou police station, the armed assailtants set Maibi’s house on fire at Serou village after locking her inside on May 28.

As per media reports, the burnt bones of Ibetombi Maibi, half-burnt photographs, medals, mementos of Churachand Singh, many valuables, domestic materials, burnt houses and bullet holes on the walls are now displaying the undreamed off horror.

It is to be noted here that ethnic violence broke out after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The over 80-day long violence has so far claimed over 160 lives, injured over 600 people of different communities and displaced over 70,000 people besides destroying a large number of properties and vehicles.