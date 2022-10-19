Himachal Pradesh Elections: BJP releases first list of 62 candidates

By Abhilasha 0
BJP

Shimla: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday has released the list of 62 candidates for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

In the list released, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur to contest from Seraj and Satpal Singh Satti to contest from Una seat.

The women candidates are Sarveen Choudhary from Shahpur, Indira Kapoor from Chamba, Reeta Dhiman from Indora, Reena Kashyap from Pachhad and Shashi Bala from Rohru.

In Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly, the BJP has 45 MLAs, while Congress has 22 and CPIM has 1 MLA.

The voting for the 68 assembly seats in the hillly region is scheduled for November 12 and the vote counting will take place on December 8. The last date for the filing of nominations is October 25.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defeated the Congress Party and won 44 seats while Congress secured only 21 seats in 2017.

You might also like
Nation

India reports 1,946 fresh Covid-19 cases, active cases decreases to 25,968

Nation

A woman in video message blames Rape accused before ending life

Nation

6 in 10 Indians say stray or pet dog attacks are common in their area

Nation

Jayalalithaa death case: Judicial commission seeks probe against Sasikala,…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.