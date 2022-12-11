Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhwinder Sukhu to take oath today

Shortly after Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel officially announced that Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will be Himachal Pradesh’s next chief minister, several Congress leaders, including state party chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh, extended him their wishes. Baghel also announced that Mukesh Agnihotri will take oath as the deputy chief minister at a ceremony on Sunday, that is today.

Sukhu, the 58-year-old MLA from Nadaun in Hamirpur district, was elected the CLP leader and will take oath as chief minister today, December 12, 2022, the party said.

In a meeting Friday evening, the MLAs had unanimously passed a resolution authorising the party president to pick the legislature party leader.

The Congress wrested power from the BJP in the hill state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats. The polling was held on November 12 and the results were declared Thursday.