Higher education institutions in our country have the potential of becoming powerhouses of research and innovations: President

New Delhi: The Higher education institutions in our country have the potential of becoming powerhouses of research and innovations, said President Droupadi Murmu while addressed the closing ceremony of the two-day Visitor’s Conference 2023 at Rashtrapati Bhavan here today.

On the second day, the Conference deliberated on the Theme – Education for Sustainable Development: Building a better world. Five different groups brainstormed on sub-themes such as Contributions to the realization of NEP-2020; Internationalization efforts and G-20; Research contributions and recognitions; Diversity, equality, inclusivity and wellness; Plans and action items for Amrit Kaal. The outcome of deliberations was presented before the President.

In her concluding remarks, President Murmu said that the theme and sub-themes of this conference were extremely relevant for our country as well as for the entire world. She noted that the views presented in the Conference are concise and actionable.

The President said that the significance of the policy is proved only in putting it into practice. Outcomes and results prove that the policy has been effectively implemented. For example, through the ‘Digital India’ initiative, a target has been set to digitally empower the Indian society and bring changes in the country’s economy. The results of this initiative have been very impressive. Due to the effective implementation and public participation revolutionary change has been made possible in a very short time. She expressed confidence that similar transformative and inclusive results would be achieved in the field of higher education as well.

Speaking about the sub-theme ‘Research Contributions and Recognitions’, the President said that innovation and cutting edge R&D are among prime movers of economic and social development of a nation. Leading universities and technology institutions in the world have focussed on innovation. They provide an ecosystem that supports Research and Development, which can be applied in industrial and commercial spheres.

She was happy to note that Higher Education Institutions in India are making the transition towards promoting start-ups, applied research and commercially valuable innovation while preserving the tradition of fundamental research.

She expressed confidence that the heads of institutions of higher education would lead their institutions towards promoting innovation that can be used for industrial and commercial purposes.

The President pointed out that developed countries are also known for their higher educational institutions. Students from across the world want to study in higher educational institutions of those countries.

Murmu said that such a roadmap has been given in India’s National Education Policy – 2020, following which our higher educational institutions can also become Global Education Centres. She expressed confidence that our higher educational institutions would become centres of world-class knowledge creation.

Union Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, senior officials of the Ministry of Education and more than 150 Heads of Higher Educational Institutions such as IITs, NITs, IISERs, NIPERs, Central Universities among others attended the Visitor’s Conference.