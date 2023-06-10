Heavy rainfall predicted in Kerala, drizzle in Delhi, IMD forecasts

New-Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) that it has issued a yellow alert in Kerala for five districts on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

IMD also said that there is a possibility of winds gusting up to 55 kmph in the Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts until June 12.

As the severe cyclonic storm “Biparjoy” over the east-central Arabian Sea is expected to intensify more during the next 36 hours and move towards north-northeastwards over the subsequent three days.

A low pressure has also formed over the northeast Bay of Bengal, due to which light to heavy rainfall is expected in several parts of east, north east and south India.

As per the IMD, Light rains are expected in the national capital on Saturday. However, residents will get no respite from soaring temperatures as mercury is expected to touch 40 degrees Celsius. The temperatures will be around 40 degrees Celsius in Delhi for the next two to three days.

Due to cyclonic development in the Arabian Sea, the weather department has advised fishermen not to venture into the seas in Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep.

As per the weatherman, rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over the north east India during the next 4 days. “Very Heavy Rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya on June 12 and 13. Isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya is expected during the next four days and over Mizoram and Manipur on June 10 and June 12.”

As per the weather agency, light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm,lightning and gusty winds is very likely over the South India during the next four days. Heavy rainfall is very likely to witness over Kerala and coastal Karnataka during the next two days and over Lakshwadeep today.

On the other hand, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions is very likely to continue in some parts of Bihar till June 11, in some areas in Gangetic West Bengal till June 13, and some parts of Odisha and Jharkhand till June 12. Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over Uttar Pradesh till June 11.