Haryana woman alleges gang-rape by cop’s accomplices

Palwal (Haryana): A woman had gone to the police station to file a complaint against husband where she was allegedly gang-raped by cop accomplices in Palwal city of Haryana.

The accused kept her hostage in a house where they repeatedly raped her. Later, they sold her to some other man who also sexually assaulted her.

An FIR was registered against seven people, including the sub-inspector of Hasanpur police station, on Sunday.

According to the police, the woman had come to Hasanpur police station on July 23 where she met the accused sub-inspector, Shiv Charan, who refused to file her complaint. Shiv Charan forced her to go with his accomplice Balli to a nearby field where Niranjan and Bhima were waiting. The three raped her and also shot obscene videos of her.

The woman in her complaint stated that they threatened to circulate the videos online, and then took her to the house of one Shanti in Palwal, where she was kept overnight and was raped.

She was later sold to one Bijendra, who along with his brother-in-law raped her in the presence of sub-inspector Shiv Charan.

Later, the police handed over the woman to her family members and started investigating the crime.