Gujarat rain: 21 trapped on river’s bank rescued

Ahmedabad: As many as 21 people, who were stuck on the bank of a river in Narmada district following heavy rain in South Gujarat, have been rescued. They got trapped on Monday night after the waters of the Karjan river flooded the area near Rajpipla crematorium ghat in the riverbed.

Helicopters were called in to rescue the trapped people as soon as the administration realized the seriousness of the situation as it was dark on one side and water flow was high on the other side. A joint team of the NDRF and the SDRF carried out the operation in the dark of the night, in which all the 21 people were evacuated and taken to a safer place.

As heavy rain continues in many parts of the state, people living in low-lying areas are being evacuated by the state government. NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed and people are being shifted to safer places.

