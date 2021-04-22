Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of 51st Earth Day, Google has encouraged everyone to plant trees through a special Doodle. The doodle features an illustration of trees, and planting them. The doodle is decorated with small leaves over each letter.

Every year on April 22, Earth Day is observed. This day is dedicated to the Mother Nature and with each passing year, as the world fights a climate crisis, Earth Day is gaining its significance.

In 1990, Earth Day became an environmental movement that worked with more than 75,000 partners in over 192 countries to drive positive action for the planet Earth.

The theme for Earth Day is ‘Restore Our Earth’ that focuses on natural processes and emerging green technologies that can restore the world’s ecosystems.

The Google Doodle has included a video that plays when you click on the Doodle. In the video, it shows a little girl planting a tree and it eventually grows as she also ages with time. It follows with a little boy also planting a tree and growing with it. The video continues with a chain of people growing trees which eventually leads to a number of trees.