Gold Worth Over Rs 27.46 Lakhs Seized At Chennai International Airport, 2 Passengers Held

Chennai: Two passengers were arrested when goods including 570 grams of gold with a total worth Rs 27.46 lakhs were seized by the Customs Department at the Chennai International airport on Monday.

According to reports, the seized items include 570 grams of gold valued at Rs 27.46 lakhs. The goods were seized from two passengers who arrived at the Chennai International Aiport from Sharjah and Dubai.

The officials concerned arrested both the individuals, as per the ANI news agency.

