Chennai: Two passengers were arrested when goods including 570 grams of gold with a total worth Rs 27.46 lakhs were seized by the Customs Department at the Chennai International airport on Monday.

According to reports, the seized items include 570 grams of gold valued at Rs 27.46 lakhs. The goods were seized from two passengers who arrived at the Chennai International Aiport from Sharjah and Dubai.

Tamil Nadu | 570 grams gold worth Rs 27.46 lakhs recovered and seized from two passengers who had arrived from Sharjah and Dubai, under Customs Act by Chennai Air Customs: Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport pic.twitter.com/jbuqzDSdyW — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2021

The officials concerned arrested both the individuals, as per the ANI news agency.