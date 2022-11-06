Girl who cleared NEET kills self over death of stray dog in UP

Uttar Pradesh: In a shocking incident, the girl who cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year and was about to attend the process of counseling kills herself over the death of a stray dog to whom she used to feed daily.

The incident took place in Meerut of Uttar Pradesh today. The deceased has been identified as Gauri Tyagi (19).

According to reports, Gauri was very fond of animals and she always feeds pets whenever she finds time.

A few days ago Gauri noticed that, the stray dog she used to feed regularly did not come to her house for food. Later, when she went for an walk she found the dog in an critically injured state, as it suffered an accident. Distressed over the incident, Gauri brought the injured dog home and tried her best to save its life. However, the effort was in vain, as the stray dog succumbed to its injuries in front of her.

Distraught over the incident, Gauri refused to take any food. However today, she climbed on to an overhead water tank which is present near her house and jumped off it.

As a result, Gauri was critically injured. Soon the local people who were present near the overhead water tank rushed her to the hospital for treatment. However, she was declared brought dead by the doctors.

In the meantime the police was informed about the and they have initiated a probe into the matter.