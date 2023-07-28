GE aerospace-HAL agreement, plan to acquire high-altitude UAVs — 2 important outcomes of PM’s US visit: EAM

New Delhi: The External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has recently said that there are two most important outcomes of PM Modi’s US visit. ANI tweeted about it today.

The agreement between GE aerospace and HAL for the manufacture of GE414 engine and the plan to acquire high-altitude UAVs (High Altitude UAVs) from the US and assemble them in India are the two most important outcomes of PM Modi’s visit to the United States, said EAM Dr Jaishankar.

“It was not we who had a problem in dealing with military equipment with United States. It was the United States which hesitated to supply us for many many years. We have always been open to getting the best possible options for our military” the EAM also said.

