G20 Summit to begin today at New Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam at 9:30 a.m.

New Delhi: The stage is all set for the 18th G20 summit, which kicks off today in the capital city of India at 9:30 a.m..The two-day summit on September 9-10 will be held at the newly-built international convention and exhibition centre Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan.

Leaders from around the world have already arrived in New Delhi to participate in the event. The summit is expected to cover a wide range of critical global issues, including food and energy security, clean energy transition, and climate change, over the course of two days.

The participate in the summit many global leaders have arrived and they are US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, President of Argentina Alberto Fernandez, PM of Canada Justin Trudeau, Australia’s PM Anthony Albanese, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Sultan of Oman Haitham Bin Tarik, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

As a warm welcome, the visiting dignitaries were greeted at the airport with traditional Indian folk dances and music, showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage.

PM Modi expressed his confidence that the G20 Summit in New Delhi will set a new course for human-centric and inclusive development.

Before the summit officially began, PM Modi engaged in a series of bilateral meetings. He held discussion with President Joe Biden at his official residence in Delhi.

Additionally, he met Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth of Mauritius and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Today, PM Modi is scheduled to have bilateral discussions with leaders from the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, and Italy. On Sunday he will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and hold a pull-aside meeting with Canada.