G20 Summit 2023: Schedule, meetings on September 9

New Delhi: In the G20 Summit 2023 here is the schedule and expected meetings tomorrow on September 9 in Delhi. On G-20 schedule on September 9, G-20 Special Secretary Muktesh Pardeshi informed today.

Tomorrow’s day will begin with a ceremonial welcome of the leaders. After that, the inaugural session will continue till lunch. The prime minister will host a working lunch.

After that, there would be some free time when bilateral meetings may take place.

After that, the second session will begin and will continue till the evening. After that, bilateral meetings may take place again in some free time.

After that, the President will host the state dinner at around 8 p.m. A cultural program and instrumental musical program would be there during dinner. It would display India’s diverse musical journey. Many rare instruments would be used in it.

An ensemble will present classical and folk music. Young musicians and divyang artists will participate in it.

Today was the day of arrival of state heads. A lot of presidents, prime ministers and ministers have arrived. And many will come throughout tonight, the G-20 Special Secretary also said.