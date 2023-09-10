G20 leaders arrive Rajghat in New Delhi to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

New Delhi: Ahead of the second day of G20 Summit, global leaders gathered at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi to pay their homage.

US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan have arrived at Rajghat.

Despite the inclement weather, PM Modi welcomed the guests who came to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and lay weaths.

Alongside these political leaders, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, World Bank President Ajay Banga, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom, and IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva are also in attendance.

The Rajghat was decorated with flowers to welcome the world leaders amid high security. Ahead of their visit, the security was tightened and the Delhi Traffic Police also made arrangements for the traffic. In a tweet, Delhi Traffic Police said, “Traffic Alert: Controlled Zone 2 has been implemented and consequently buses will not operate on Ring Road between ISBT Kashmiri Gate and Sarai Kale Khan.” “Buses will operate on remaining stretch of Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards borders of Delhi,” it added. The World leaders will now attend the second day of the G20 Summit here at the Bharat Mandapam.

In the early hours of the day, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty visits New Delhi’s Akhshardham temple on Sunday morning to offer their prayers.