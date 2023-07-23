Four-year-old who fell into a borewell in Nalanda, successfully rescued

The victim, Shivam Kumar, whose parents are labourers, fell in a 160-foot-deep borewell on Sunday morning and struck at the 61 foot at 9 level.

Nation
By IANS 0
Boy who fell into borewell successfully rescued
Photo credit: IANS

Patna: The four-year-old boy, who fell in a borewell in Bihar’s Nalanda district on Sunday, was successfully rescued in a joint operation by the NDRF, SDRF, district police and administration, officials said.

The victim, Shivam Kumar, whose parents are labourers, fell in a 160-foot-deep borewell on Sunday morning and struck at the 61 foot at 9 level.

The incident occurred at Kulgaon village under Nalanda police station in the district.

His mother said that she was working in the agricultural field and he was playing there, when he suddenly fell in the borewell.

The district administration, along with the teams of  National and State Disaster Response Force, launched a rescue operation, dug a parallel pit and successfully rescued the boy.

He was admitted to Sadar hospital in Nalanda and his medical check up is underway.

“We had used 6 earth mover machines (JCB), two machines and other equipment and dug a parallel pit to the borewell. Till that time, we had supplied oxygen through pipes and some liquid as food to the child. The child was weeping and a team was monitoring his movement as well. We finally rescued him and admitted in the hospital. He is alive,” ADM, Nalanda, Krishnakant Upadhyay said.

(IANS)

You might also like
Nation

2 Delhi traffic cops suspended after Korean YouTuber uploads video of them extorting…

Nation

‘Chinese phone makers, including Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi evaded Rs 9,000 cr in…

Nation

Horror continues in Manipur as freedom fighter’s 80-year-old wife burnt alive

Nation

West Bengal couple arrested for selling child to arrange money for alcohol

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans