Four CRPF personnel injured in blast at Raipur railway station in Chhattisgarh

Chhatisgarh: At least four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in a blast that occurred while shifting a detonator at Raipur railway station in Chhattisgarh on Saturday morning.

Sources say, the incident occurred at 6.30 am today at Raipur railway station when personnel of 122 Battalion of CRPF were about to board a train to Jammu.

The initial reports suggest that the blast occurred when a box containing an igniter set fell on the floor of the CRPF Special Train at Raipur railway station when it was about to depart.

A senior officer informed that the injured personnel were immediately rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

“Head Constable Vikas Chauhan has suffered serious injuries as he was holding the box when it accidentally fell on the floor. The other three personnel sustained minor injuries and were discharged from the hospital after first aid.” the officer said.

Senior officers of CRPF and local police have reached the railway station. An investigation has been launched into the incident.