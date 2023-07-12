Former employee stabs MD, CEO of IT firm in Bengaluru

Managing Director (MD) and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a company were allegedly murdered by a former employee in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, the Managing Director (MD) and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a company were allegedly murdered by a former employee in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Subramanyam Phanindra, MD and Vinu Kumar, CEO of Aironics Media Private Limited.

The incident took place in a residential area located at Pampa extension in Amruthahalli, north Bengaluru.

The firm deals with providing internet services. The duo was killed by the suspect, identified as Felix, near Amruthahlli in Bengaluru in broad daylight.

According to police, around 4pm on Tuesday, Felix attacked Phanindra and Vinu Kumar entered the office premises with weapons including knives and machettes and stabbed them to death and fled from the scene after committing the crime.

On being informed about the murder, additional commissioner of police Raman Gupta and DCP Laxmi Prasad reached the spot and have started a probe into the matter.

Later, the Amruthahalli registered a murdered case and have formed teams to nab the accused.

According to Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Aironics Media Private Limited was registered on 7 November, 2022. The directors are Sreeja Kanjirakattu Krishnamarar and Subramanyam Phanindra.

