Former CM Hemant Soren arrives at assembly for Jharkhand trust vote surrounded by cops

Ranchi: Former state Chief Minister Hemant Soren arrived at the assembly to attend Jharkhand trust vote. Videos of Hemant Soren being surrounded by tight security have surfaced online.

It is noteworthy mentioning that a special PMLA court in Ranchi had given permission to Hemant Soren to take part in today’s Jharkhand trust vote.

Executive President of the JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) had requested the court to allow him for the same, claiming that he is a member of the assembly with the right to participate in his party’s special session.

Notably, veteran leader of JMM Champai Soren took oath as the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand on February 1, 2024. This came after Hemant Soren resigned from his post of Jharkhand CM.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case. As alleged by the ED, Hemant Soren in involved in a Rs 600 crore land scam and the laundering of its proceeds.

Meanwhile, he himself has claimed that he is the target of a huge conspiracy.

Jharkhand Minister Mithilesh Thakur said that the conspiracy against him has succeeded for the time being. However, he also stated that JMM holds the majority in the state and will continue to do so.

Notably, the Jharkhand Assembly currently has a total of 81 members. This means that the majority mark for the state assembly is 41.