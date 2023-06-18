Floods in Assam: Water level of Brahmaputra rising constantly

Guwahati (Assam): The water level of the Brahmaputra river has been rising due to heavy rains in Guwahati on June 17, there have been floods in Assam.

The downpour in Assam has inundated as many as 10 districts and affected over 38,000 people. Due to heavy rains in Guwahati, the water level of the Brahmaputra river has started rising. Heavy rains also led to water-logging in many low-lying areas of the city.

The Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said on 17 June that around 38,000 people in 13 districts of the state have been affected by the current floods. The ASDMA said several rivers were flowing above the danger mark in various districts of the state.

The situation remained grim in several areas of Assam. Water levels rose in the region owing to the rainfall.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a virtual meeting with central and state agencies to review public health preparedness.

Chairing a meeting with central and state health agencies to discuss health-related issues arising due to the floods ahead of the monsoon in Assam, Mandaviya assessed the arrangements put in place by the central agencies and the state government to ensure effective management of the deluge in the state.

At the virtual meeting, the minister underscored the need to keep ready critical-care equipment, oxygen, hospital beds as well as availability of clean drinking water in the flood-affected regions.

He also emphasised preventive healthcare and greater awareness among the communities regarding vector-borne and water-borne diseases.