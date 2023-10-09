Five members of family killed after refrigerator compressor exploded in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: In a shocking incident, five members of a family, including three children, were killed after an explosion in the compressor of a refrigerator at a house in Punjab’s Jalandhar district.

The deceased were identified as Yashpal Ghai (70), Ruchi Ghai (40), Mansha (14), Diya (12) and Akshay (10), said police officials.

A team of forensic experts have reached to collect samples to find out the exact cause of the explosion, the officials said.

Further investigation is underway, they added.