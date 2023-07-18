First time ever in 45 years, swelling Yamuna touches iconic Taj Mahal walls

New-Delhi: For the first time in 45 years,the swelling Yamuna river touched the walls of iconic Taj Mahal in Agra leaving the garden area submerged.

The Archaeological Survey of India stated that it is unlikely to enter the monument due to its design, but due to rising water level, Mehtab Bagh,Zohra Bagh, Rambagh poses a threat but not at risk.

“The Taj Mahal was developed in such a way that water cannot enter the main mausoleum even during high floods. The last time the Yamuna touched the back wall of the Taj Mahal was during high floods in 1978,” Prince Vajpayee, conservation assistant at ASI, informed media.

According to the officials, the river’s rising level has surged to a height of 497.9 feet, surpassing the low-flood level of 495 feet.

Due to heavy and continuous rainfall it led to the flooding of the nearby Dussehra Ghat.

In the last 24 hours, 1,06,473 cusec of water from the Okla barrage and 1,24,302 cusec water from Mathura’s Gokul barrage was released into Yamuna river. This triggered rise in the water level of Yamuna in Agra.