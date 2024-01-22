First accident on Atal Setu: 5 injured after car overturns on bridge

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, five people were injured in the first accident on the newly inaugurated Atal Setu Bridge. The car accident took place at around 3 PM on Sunday, said reliable reports.

Reportedly, an over-speeding car lost control and collided with the divider before overturning and coming to a halt. The passengers inside the car were two women and three children. All of them sustained minor injuries.

Initial investigation reveals that the car was headed to Mumbai from Chirle when the accident took place. The woman seated in the driver’s seat lost control and hit the divider. Following which the car skidded on the road before it overturned.

All the five people are safe, reports from police said.

It is noteworthy mentioning that this is the first accident on the longest sea bridge of India, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu.

Connecting Mumbai with Navi Mumbai, the Atal Setu was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12. Notably, the six-lane bridge stretched 21.8 kilometers long and has been built on a budget of Rs 18,000 crores.

See the visuals Recorded in Camera.. Accident Occurred on Atal Sethu Fly over…

Speed Limit To be maintained by Roads and Transportation Department.. The car Which was Going With Over speed in a Deadliest way… Luckily They were out of Danger.. #AtalSetu #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/NsHxYzSDCy — LadduTweets (@LadduTweets) January 22, 2024

Also Read: Kashmiri Woman Says Lord Ram Asked Her To Reach Ayodhya