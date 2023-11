Fire breaks out in residential apartment in Haryana, 15 escape narrowly

Chandigarh: At least 15 people had a narrow escape after a fire broke out on the seventh floor of a residential apartment in Haryana’s Sonipat, police said on Sunday.

“Fifteen people have been rescued to safety,” a police official said. The fire broke out on Saturday night.

He said the fire was brought under control. Fire tenders from nearby Delhi also reached the spot to control it.