farmers protest
Photo Credit: Zee news

Farmers Protest: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh Attends High Level Meet At J.P. Nadda’s Residence

By IANS

New Delhi: In view of the farmers protest gaining momentum, the Centre on Tuesday got in the huddle as the top Ministers of the Narendra Modi government, including Home Minister Amit Shah held talks at the residence of BJP national President J.P. Nadda.

Besides Shah, the high level meeting at Nadda’s residence is being attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Speaking to the media ahead of the high level meeting, Tomar said, “Farmer leaders have been invited for talks today at 3 p.m. The government is always ready to talk with farmers and listen to their demands.”

During the meeting, the ministers are likely to discuss the demands of the farmers.

The farmers are protesting at Delhi’s Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders on Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh routes respectively.

The farmers are demanding the repealing of the three farm laws passed by Parliament in September.

