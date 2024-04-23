Famous Tulip Garden in Srinagar outskirts to be closed for public from tomorrow

New Delhi: The famous Tulip garden on the outskirts of Srinagar will reportedly be closed temporarily for the public from tomorrow in Jammu and Kashmir. The garden, one of the major tourist attractions in Kashmir Velley had been opened to the public on March 23 of this year.

During this period, tourists visited from different parts of the country and abroad, including the locals to witness the tulip blooms.

Situated on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar with the Zabarwan Hills in its background, the garden is spread over 55 hectares of land.

Five new varieties of Tulips have been added through two lakh bulbs to the existing 68 varieties in the garden.

Officials of the floriculture department that maintains the Tulip garden said there would be 17 lakh tulips those will bloom in the garden this spring.

A large number of visitors, most of them non-local tourists, came to visit the Tulip garden.

In addition to tulip varieties, visitors can also look forward to being mesmerised by an enchanting array of other spring flowers. Among these are the hyacinths, daffodils, muscari, and cyclamens. These species of spring flowers help to enhance the visual appeal of Asia’s largest tulip garden in Srinagar.