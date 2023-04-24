Ex-girlfriend steals acid, hurls on man at his marriage with another woman in Chhattisgarh

Jagdalpur: A 22-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly throwing acid on her ex-boyfriend while he was marrying another woman at Chhote Amabal village under the Bhanpuri police station limits Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district.

According to police, one Damrudhar Baghel (25) of Chhote Amabal village was getting married to a 19-year-old woman on April 19.

However, furious over Baghel’s marriage to another woman, his ex-girlfriend hurled acid at him, which left the groom, the bride and 10 attendees injured.

In course of investigation, police came to know that the ex-lover of the groom stole acid from a chilli farm where she works and disguised herself as a man to conceal her identity while committing the crime.

Police said that she and Damrudhar Baghel were in a relationship for the last several years and claimed Damrudhar cheated her by marrying another woman.

Further investigation is underway.