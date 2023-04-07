Youth critical, 3 others injured in acid attack in Odisha’s Balangir district

Bangomunda: In a shocking incident, a youth sustained critical injury following an acid attack in Balangir district of Odisha on Friday. Three others also sustained injury in the attack. The incident took place in the Sahu Pada of Bangomunda.

The acid attack victims have been identified as Khaga Sahu, Jagabandhu Sahu and Sanju Sahu. The critically injured youth has been identified as Subash Sahu.

As per reports, the incident took place due to the stealing of hens. Earlier the families of Subash Sahu and Nepal Sahu had fought over the stealing of hens. The fight augmented and today the victims were attacked with acid.

Police have arrested two persons in this connection. They have been identified as Tulasi Sahu and her son Nepal Sahu.

The injured persons have been shifted to Balangir for treatment.