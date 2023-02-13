Elderly woman robbed, stabbed by fake Jio Fiber technicians in Mumbai

Mumbai: An elderly woman in Parel was stabbed multiple times and robbed by two unknown men who entered her house posing as technicians.

According to Bhoiwada police, two men entered the house as Jio Fiber technicians to fix wifi. One of them gagged her with cotton and snatched her gold chain.

They demanded the keys to the cupboard, but she refused, following which one of them stabbed her in the chest with a kitchen knife before fleeing.

The injured woman alerted her neighbours and called up her husband, following which she was rushed to a hospital, the official said.

A case was registered at Bhoiwada police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, and a search is on to trace the duo, he added.