Minor girl raped by uncle, cousin in Mumbai, both arrested

Mumbai: Two people had been arrested for allegedly raping a minor in Mumbai, who was also a relative of one of the suspects, the police informed on Sunday.

The 14-year-old girl was living at her maternal aunt’s house in Borivali when her cousin and maternal uncle raped her multiple times.

The incident was reported by the victim girl to her uncle in Virar, who reported it to the Virar police. The case was then transferred to the MHB police station in Mumbai.

According to the police, both of the accused, aged 50 and 19, were arrested within four hours of receiving the information.

The police have also registered the case under the POCSO Act and Sections 376, 376(2)(n), and 376(2)(f) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Both accused will be presented in court today.