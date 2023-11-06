Tremors felt in Delhi NCR following 5.6 magnitude quake in Nepal

New Delhi: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR following a 5.6 magnitude in Ritcher scale earthquake hit Nepal on Monday afternoon. As per reports, the earthquake stuck Nepal at 4.18 PM today.

The earthquake of Nepal has affected many places of North India including Delhi. It has been reported that tremors felt in Delhi NCR following the quake of Nepal.