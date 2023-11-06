Delhi Government re-implements Odd-Even vehicle system to tackle air pollution

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality crisis has spurred significant measures from the government. Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced that the Odd-Even vehicle system will be enforced from November 13th to 20th to combat the worsening pollution.

In addition, there’s optimism regarding potential relief from the hazardous conditions, as the wind speed is forecasted to increase over the next few days. Rai highlighted that increased wind speeds could aid in dispersing the accumulated pollution, potentially reducing pollution levels.

Rai also stated that the ban on BS-III petrol vehicles and BS-IV diesel vehicles will continue under GRAP-4. The restriction allows entry only to LNG, CNG, and electric trucks carrying essential commodities and services, with a complete ban on other trucks entering Delhi. Moreover, in a stricter move, demolition work at flyovers, overbridges, and power transmission pipelines, which had earlier received exemptions under GRAP-3, is now also prohibited.

The emergency meeting, called by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, aims to address the severe air pollution crisis in the capital. With the Air Quality Index consistently in the ‘severe’ category for the past five days and an overall AQI of 488, specific areas in Delhi, such as RK Puram, ITO, Patparganj, and New Moti Bagh, have been significantly impacted.

In response to the escalating pollution, Delhi’s government has extended the closure of schools for students up to class 5 until November 10, allowing schools for classes 6-12 the option to conduct online classes. The increasing concern over the air quality has led to a slew of stringent measures being implemented and considered by the government to combat the hazardous levels of pollution in the region.