Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.8 on Richter Scale Occurred In Assam

By WCE 9
Image Credits: IANS

Assam: A minor earthquake of 3.8 magnitudes on the Richter scale hit Tezpur of Assam on Tuesday evening, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake hit Assam at 5.33 pm, with its center located at Latitude 26.72 °N and Longitude 92.45°E with a focal depth of 19 km located at 34 km WNW of Tezpur.

Earlier on May 7, another earthquake of 2.8 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Morigaon in Assam at 6:13 am, according to the National Center for Seismology.

However, no loss of life or property has been reported as of now.

 

