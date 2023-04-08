Drunk passenger tries to open emergency door on IndiGo flight, held

New Delhi: A drunk 40-year-old passenger aboard an IndiGo Airlines flight from Delhi to Bengaluru tried to open the emergency exit on the plane on Friday. The incident took place at around 7:56 am on IndiGo flight 6E 308 en route to Bengaluru from Delhi in Delhi Airport.

The airline authorities prevented the inebriated passenger from doing his atrocities on the plane and handed him over to a CISF team upon arrival in Bengaluru.

The IndiGo Airlines has issued a statement that said, “The passenger tried opening the flap of the emergency exit in an inebriated state, and upon noticing this violation, the crew on board alerted the captain, and the passenger was appropriately cautioned. ”

“There was no compromise on the safe operation of the said flight and the unruly passenger was handed over to CISF upon arrival in Bengaluru,” the airlines further added.

According to reports, the drunk flyer, R Prateek, tried to open the emergency flap, which is located above the handle. Upon arrival in Bengaluru, the passenger underwent a Breath Analyser Test, and the results were positive, the news report further said.

The drunk flyer is a resident of UP’s Kanpur and is employed at an e-commerce firm as a marketing executive.

This is not the first incident where a passenger tried to open emergency exit doors aboard flights. In a similar incident, a passenger on board an IndiGo flight from 6E 7339 from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli opened the emergency door, creating panic among his co-passengers.

The incident had taken place during the boarding process.

